Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in November

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,882,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.16.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

