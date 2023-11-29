Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.5 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

