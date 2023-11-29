Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.17 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Canada Goose as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,098 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

