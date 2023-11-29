Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 172.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

