Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

