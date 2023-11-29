Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after buying an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

