Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
