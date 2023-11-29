United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 388,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.