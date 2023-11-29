Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

