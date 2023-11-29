Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 330,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

