Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,540 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

