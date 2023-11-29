Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

