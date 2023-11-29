Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

