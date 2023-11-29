FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.