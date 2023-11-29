FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.