Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

