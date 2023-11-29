Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $25.56.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
