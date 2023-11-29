Neblio One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,863.51 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Neblio has a market cap of $417,888.63 and $50,863.51 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,936,167 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

