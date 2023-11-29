Polaris Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PII opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.