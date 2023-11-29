Polaris Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
NYSE PII opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $138.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
