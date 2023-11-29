Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Premier Stock Down 0.9 %

PINC stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

