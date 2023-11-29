STASIS EURO Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $136.11 million and $1.44 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

