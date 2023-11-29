Nano Achieves Market Cap of $98.29 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $98.29 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,264.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00182535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00586089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00435771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00123241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

