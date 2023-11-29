Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raises Dividend to $5.20 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $10.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $115.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 36.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.