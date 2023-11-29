Theta Fuel Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $276.36 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001995 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,363,854,024 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.