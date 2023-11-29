Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,460 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

