Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,271 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,712,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 305,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,733,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,540,000 after purchasing an additional 355,557 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

