Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 221 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

