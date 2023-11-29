Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.