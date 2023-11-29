Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,388 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUI opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

