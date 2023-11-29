Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

