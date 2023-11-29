Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,388 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

