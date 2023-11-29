Huntington National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGR. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

