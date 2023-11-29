Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 329,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 235.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 53,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

