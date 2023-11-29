Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

