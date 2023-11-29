Huntington National Bank Has $100,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ePlus by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

