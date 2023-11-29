Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

