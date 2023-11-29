Huntington National Bank Sells 25 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $456.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.