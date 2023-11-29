Huntington National Bank Buys 122 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.45.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

