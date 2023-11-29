Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.