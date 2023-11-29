Huntington National Bank Has $88,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 132.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

