Huntington National Bank Sells 1,033 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 468,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7,722.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 155,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

OGN opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

