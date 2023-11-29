Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

