Huntington National Bank Has $81,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

