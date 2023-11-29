Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

