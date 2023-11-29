NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 600,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,259,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

In related news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

