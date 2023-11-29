Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02. 187,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 334,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 128,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.