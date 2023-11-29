Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 4.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.12. 45,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 726,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

