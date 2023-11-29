BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 76,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 390,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,216 shares of company stock worth $711,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

