Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 4.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 53,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 240,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

