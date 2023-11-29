NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

