Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen Company Profile

Shares of VWAGY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

