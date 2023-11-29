Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.19. 1,200,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,330,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $5,726,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

